Glittering Lights |11/21/25

11/21/25

The iconic drive-through holiday light show, Glittering Lights, is back bigger and brighter than ever for its 25th anniversary, featuring new displays, festive activities, and special ways to enjoy the magic with the whole family.
Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Celebrates 25 Magical Years
Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is celebrating 25 magical years with an extra half-mile of dazzling displays, over six million lights, and a “Tribute to the Movies” featuring classics like Elf and Home Alone. This year also honors 25 Hometown Heroes and adds larger-than-life Elf on the Shelf figures throughout the park.

Families can enjoy hot cocoa and kettle corn, spot moving Elf on the Shelf characters, and enter the Reindeer Games Contest.

Select nights feature Santa Tram, letting kids meet Santa and ride an open-air tram through the lights.

Open daily rain or shine, the show promises a festive, unforgettable experience—arrive early or grab a Fast Pass for the smoothest visit.

