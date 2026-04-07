Glass Craft & Bead Expo | 4/7/2026

The 30th Annual Glass Craft & Bead Expo is set to dazzle Las Vegas from April 15–19 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. Known as the largest event of its kind in the country, the expo will feature more than 420 classes led by nearly 100 professional artists, along with over 140 exhibits showcasing stunning glass and bead artistry from around the world.

Attendees can explore everything from glass blowing and beadmaking to mosaics and sculpture, with live demonstrations happening throughout the event. Renowned artist Narcissus Quagliata will also appear as a guest lecturer and mentor. While classes run throughout the week, the public can experience the vibrant show floor and exhibits from April 17–19.

