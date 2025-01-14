Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada | 1/14/25

The sweetest time of the year is here—Girl Scout Cookie Season! Starting February 7, you’ll find cookie booths at stores across Southern Nevada, including select Green Valley Grocery locations. This year’s lineup includes all your favorite classic cookies, along with an exciting new addition: the deliciously unique "Toast-Yay" cookie.

Donna Namcheck, Chief Operations Officer for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, joined by some young cookie entrepreneurs invites everyone to join in supporting local troops. Don’t forget, you can also order cookies online through your local Girl Scouts for added convenience.



This segment is paid for by Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada