GiGi’s Playhouse | 9/16/26

GiGi’s Playhouse Las Vegas is part of a nationwide network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers that provides purposeful, therapeutic and educational programming for those with Down Syndrome and their families all the way from diagnosis through adulthood. The program is free to all families, and this is made possible through volunteers who give their time and talents to serve others.

On September 18, GiGi’s Playhouse will host 321 Light of Las Vegas Gala from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at KAOS at Palms Casino Resort. The gala brings the community together to celebrate inclusion, achievement, and possibility. The funds raised help provide programs like one-on-one literacy and math tutoring, therapeutic and social development programs, career readiness, wellness, and more.

