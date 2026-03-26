Ghirardelli | 3/26/26

Easter baskets aren’t complete without a little chocolate, and Joann Butler showcased a delicious lineup from Ghirardelli’s seasonal collection. From their iconic chocolate bunnies to smaller bunny treats and festive spring mini squares, there’s something for every sweet tooth.

With nearly 175 years of chocolate-making history, Ghirardelli stands as the longest continuously operating chocolate company in the United States. That legacy shines through in every bite, making these treats a timeless addition to any Easter celebration. Whether you’re building baskets for kids or adding a gourmet touch for adults, Ghirardelli’s Easter collection delivers both tradition and indulgence.

This segment is paid for by Ghirardelli