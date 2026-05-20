Getty Images | 05/20/26

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Getty Images is launching a new initiative designed to help tell the story of the nation through powerful visuals and storytelling. Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gene Foca talks “Picture This Nation,” a dedicated resource hub featuring imagery and content that captures defining moments from America’s past while also highlighting the people, places, and ideas shaping its future. The project aims to inspire creators, media outlets, educators, and storytellers with historical archives and modern perspectives as the country approaches this major milestone. Gene also shared how visual storytelling continues to play a major role in preserving history and connecting generations.

This segment is paid for by Getty Images