Geary Company | 5/9/25

This Saturday, downtown Las Vegas comes alive for the annual Helldorado Days Parade! Bring the family to Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues for a celebration of community and history.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and features over 100 entries — from high school marching bands to car clubs, floats, dancers, and equestrian groups. Grab a spot at the shaded grandstands on Bridger Avenue and enjoy food trucks and giveaways!

As we honor the 120th anniversary of Las Vegas’ founding, you’ll see entries that reflect the city’s past, present, and future. Visit LasVegasNevada.gov/Helldorado for parking info, and don’t forget — Fourth Street and cross streets between Charleston and Stewart will be closed Saturday morning.

