Game Day Eats & Drinks at WSKY Stadium | 9/15/25

As Morning Blend went live from WSKY Stadium for Monday Night Football, Elliott and Jessica sat down with the Executive Chef to talk about everything this sports bar brings to the table—literally. Known for its elevated game-day menu, WSKY serves up crowd favorites like juicy burgers, stacked sandwiches, and shareable bites, all paired with an impressive lineup of cold beers and crafted cocktails. It’s the kind of food that keeps fans fueled and ready to cheer, whether before the big game or celebrating after.

But it’s not just about what’s on the plate. WSKY Stadium is packed with massive screens in every direction, making it a fan’s paradise for catching all the action. From Raiders home games to concerts at Allegiant Stadium and other major sporting events, WSKY is the ultimate pre- and post-event destination. Whether you’re in it for the food, the drinks, or the unbeatable atmosphere, WSKY Stadium has your game plan covered.