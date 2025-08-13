Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse | 8/13/25

Today, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is giving steak lovers a reason to celebrate with a mouthwatering tribute to National Filet Mignon Day. National Sales and Marketing Manager Thiago Roldan and General Manager Heber Silva are unveiling the restaurant’s newest bar plate menu, featuring their tender, flavorful Filet Mignon as the centerpiece. Paired with expertly crafted cocktails, it’s a perfect match for an indulgent evening.

Along with these new offerings, Galpão Gaucho is extending their happy hour, making it the perfect time to sip, savor, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Guests can also get a preview of the full rodizio experience — an endless parade of perfectly grilled meats.

