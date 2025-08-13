Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse | 8/13/25

Celebrate National Filet Mignon Day on August 13 with Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse. National Sales and Marketing Manager Thiago Roldan and General Manager Heber Silva join us to showcase their new offerings.
Savor National Filet Mignon Day at Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
Today, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is giving steak lovers a reason to celebrate with a mouthwatering tribute to National Filet Mignon Day. National Sales and Marketing Manager Thiago Roldan and General Manager Heber Silva are unveiling the restaurant’s newest bar plate menu, featuring their tender, flavorful Filet Mignon as the centerpiece. Paired with expertly crafted cocktails, it’s a perfect match for an indulgent evening.

Along with these new offerings, Galpão Gaucho is extending their happy hour, making it the perfect time to sip, savor, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Guests can also get a preview of the full rodizio experience — an endless parade of perfectly grilled meats.

