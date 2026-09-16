Future Frequency Kids | 9/16/26

Las Vegas is known around the world for entertainment, but many young people have limited opportunities to explore what it takes to build a career in the industry. Future Frequency Kids is helping change that by using DJ education to introduce youth ages 10 and up to music technology, creativity, confidence and practical career skills.

Founder Notaboi DJ and Future Frequency Kids student DJ Somer Tuesday joined us to share how the program gives young people hands-on experience while opening their eyes to careers in music and entertainment. By combining education with real-world skills, Future Frequency Kids is helping students build an early pathway from the classroom toward the entertainment industry.

