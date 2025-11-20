Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Funko | 11/20/25

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and Funko fans have plenty to get excited about! Kid Reporter Dylan Emery joins us to showcase the newest Funko Bitty Pop! collectibles, the all-new Bitty City, and festive Bitty Pop! Advent Calendars that are perfect for the season.
What’s New From Our Favorite Collectible Brand: Funko
Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter.

He visited to talk about the newest trends from Funko including Funko Bitty City https://funko.com/category/bitty-pop, and Funko Advent Calendars https://funko.com/category/calendars/.

And other trends kids (and everyone, really) will love this holiday season. For more information visit www.funko.com to learn more about Dylan visit www.mrdylanemery.com and follow Dylan on social media @MrDylanEmery.

This segment is paid for by Funko

