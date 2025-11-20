Funko | 11/20/25

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter.

He visited to talk about the newest trends from Funko including Funko Bitty City https://funko.com/category/bitty-pop , and Funko Advent Calendars https://funko.com/category/calendars/ .

And other trends kids (and everyone, really) will love this holiday season. For more information visit www.funko.com to learn more about Dylan visit www.mrdylanemery.com and follow Dylan on social media @MrDylanEmery.

This segment is paid for by Funko