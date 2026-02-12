Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franky Perez | 2/12/26

Franky Perez and The All Nighters launch a weekly residency at Forty Deuce with high-energy funk, soul, rock, and Latin vibes.
Franky Perez Ignites Forty Deuce with a Funk-Fueled Residency
Las Vegas showman Franky Perez is bringing serious heat to Ivan Kane’s legendary Forty Deuce inside Mandalay Bay with a brand-new weekly residency. Kicking off February 18 and continuing every Wednesday and Thursday, the show blends live music, burlesque flair, and vintage Vegas energy in a newly reopened iconic venue. Backed by The All Nighters—complete with blistering horns, Cuban percussion, tight rhythm, backup singers, and Las Vegas showgirls—the performance fuses funk, soul, rock ’n roll, and Latin rhythms into one electrifying night.

