Frankie Moreno Interview | 2/24/26

Las Vegas headliner Frankie Moreno joins us to preview his bold new concert experience, “Vegas Remastered,” debuting February 26 at the iconic International Theater inside Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The high-energy production celebrates the legendary spirit of Las Vegas entertainment through a modern lens, blending classic Vegas anthems with Moreno’s original music, a live band, and immersive staging.

Adding even more star power, special guest Lacey Schwimmer of Dancing With the Stars joins the show, elevating the experience with dynamic choreography and movement. It’s a contemporary headliner production that honors Vegas’ rich entertainment legacy while reimagining it for today’s audiences.

