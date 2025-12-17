Frank Minutella & Family Wine Company | 12/17/25

Gina Usufzy, founder and creator of Frankie’s Five O’Clock Pour, joins us to share the personal story behind the wine brand rooted in family, tradition, and togetherness. Inspired by her Papa’s love of wine and the moments spent gathered around the table, the brand celebrates connection over the everyday rush of life.

Gina explains that “five o’clock” isn’t about the time on a clock, but about choosing to slow down and be present with the people you love. As the holiday season approaches, she encourages viewers to embrace meaningful moments, gather with loved ones, and raise a glass to connection.

This segment is paid for by Frank Minutella & Family Wine Company