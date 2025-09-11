Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment | 9/11/25

Phyllis James, founding president and CEO of FWLE, created the nonprofit in 2019 to support women in leadership and professional growth. The organization’s signature event, the Women’s Leadership Conference, is celebrating its 18th year on September 22nd and 23rd at the MGM Grand Conference Center. Attendees can expect workshops, keynote speakers, and hands-on sessions designed to inspire and equip women to thrive in their careers.

FWLE continues to make leadership education accessible and impactful, fostering empowerment and networking for women across industries. For more information and to register, visit FWLE.org and be part of this transformative event.

