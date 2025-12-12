Foster the Future | 12/12/25

Nearly 4,000 kids in the Las Vegas foster care system are counting on community support this holiday season. Anthem Injury Lawyers has partnered with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to create an Amazon wish list of gifts, making it easy for the public to give.

Gifts are distributed directly to the children through Legal Aid, and this year, local influencer VegasStarfish is helping amplify the drive.

Managing partner Puneet Garg and Xavier Planta from LACSN encourage everyone to participate and bring joy to foster kids in need.