Formula DRIFT | 9/18/26

Formula DRIFT is coming to Las Vegas for the first time ever, and hometown driver Amanda Sorensen has plenty of reasons to make it a weekend to remember. Sorensen made history as the first woman to podium in Formula DRIFT’s ProSpec class, building on a racing career that began behind the wheel of a go-kart at age five and eventually led her to build her own professional drift car at just 17.

With national off-road titles and a demanding 38-weekend racing schedule under her belt, Sorensen has also become one of the sport’s most recognizable rising stars, with more than 3 million social media followers. She joined us to talk about her journey, breaking barriers in professional drifting and what it means to compete in front of her hometown crowd when Formula DRIFT takes over The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway September 24–26.

