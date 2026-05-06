Forever One Memorial | 5/6/26

The Vegas Strong Fund is continuing its mission to honor the lives impacted by the 2017 Las Vegas shooting with the Forever One Memorial. Kelly McMahill, a member of the organization’s Board of Directors, joined us to share an important update as the project moves forward with strong community support already in place.

More than 65% of the funding has been secured for Phase I, with a goal of opening the memorial by the 10th remembrance in 2027. To help reach the final $12 million needed, the Vegas Strong Fund is inviting the public to take part in the “Path of Remembrance” Commemorative Paver Campaign. Supporters can leave a lasting tribute by reserving a personalized paver, helping ensure this meaningful space is completed for generations to come.

