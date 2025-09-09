Ford | 9/9/25

If you’ve been thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, now’s the time. The federal EV tax credit — worth up to $7,500 for new “clean vehicles” and $4,000 for used — officially ends September 30, years earlier than planned. That means thousands of dollars in savings will vanish overnight for buyers across the U.S.

Award-winning Tech-Life expert Jennifer Jolly joins us on Friday, September 5 to explain what this deadline means for shoppers. She’ll cover the key changes, why Ford is offering free home charging stations, whether leasing vs. buying makes sense, and what every EV shopper must know before time runs out.

This segment was paid for by Ford