Ford | 6/12/26

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Ford is reflecting on its long-standing role in helping Americans travel, work, and connect. From the early days of the automobile to today's advanced vehicles, the company has remained closely tied to the evolution of transportation in the United States. The campaign highlights both Ford's historic impact and its vision for the future of driving.

Nik Miles highlights Ford's "American Value. For American Value." promotion, which offers employee pricing on most 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln models through July 6. The conversation also explored how vehicle technology continues to evolve, including advancements in electric vehicles and driver-assistance features such as Ford BlueCruise. As Ford looks ahead to the next generation of mobility, the company continues to balance innovation with the heritage that has defined it for more than a century.

This segment is paid for by Ford