For My Happy FurBaby | 5/18/26

A very special four-legged-friendly guest rolled into our parking lot as Becky Misa introduced viewers to For My Happy Fur Baby. Based in Henderson, the company creates all-natural handmade dog treats and brings them directly to pet lovers through its eye-catching doggie treat trailer.

The segment featured delicious treats for pups, the story behind the business, and even an appearance from mascot DIOGEE. The focus is on healthy ingredients, locally made products, and creating fun experiences for dogs and their owners around the valley.