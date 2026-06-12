Fontainebleau Las Vegas | 6/12/26

Fontainebleau’s Summer Sun Club, is ocated at the resort's exclusive Legacy Pool, the adults-only experience blends luxury, relaxation, and elevated poolside hospitality. Guests can enjoy stylish daybeds and cabanas, curated music, specialty food and beverage offerings, and a vibrant atmosphere designed for a sophisticated summer escape.

Viewers got a closer look at the resort's expansive pool offerings and the unique experiences available throughout the summer season. Fontainebleau's pool complex features a variety of environments ranging from relaxing retreats to energetic social spaces, giving visitors plenty of options for soaking up the Las Vegas sunshine. The resort continues to be a standout destination for guests seeking luxury accommodations, dining, entertainment, and unforgettable poolside experiences.