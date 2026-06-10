With one of the world's biggest soccer tournaments taking place in the United States, fans are finding new ways to gather and celebrate the sport. Beyond the action on the field, match-day experiences are becoming social events centered around food, drinks, and community. The growing popularity of watch parties and shared viewing experiences reflects how soccer culture continues to evolve across the country.

Brazil has long been known for combining a passion for soccer with vibrant culinary traditions and festive gatherings. Restaurants and hospitality brands are embracing that spirit by creating experiences that bring people together around the game. From communal dining to globally inspired menu offerings, these celebrations highlight how food, culture, and sports can unite fans and create memorable moments throughout the tournament season.

This segment is paid for by Fogo de Chão