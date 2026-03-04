First Friday Happens This Week | 3/4/26

The March 6 First Friday event is putting a powerful spotlight on creativity with its theme, ARTUOK? Corey Fagan, Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation, joined us alongside featured artist Jef Logan to share what attendees can expect. The theme focuses on the importance of creative outlets as tools for processing big emotions and strengthening community connection. From live art and music to interactive experiences, the event encourages open conversations through artistic expression. It’s a reminder that art isn’t just something we view — it’s something we use to heal, connect, and grow together in the heart of Las Vegas.