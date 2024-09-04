First Friday Foundation | 9/4/24

September's First Friday theme is “Fall Into Art,” and it's happening in the Las Vegas Arts District on September 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Corey Fagan, First Friday Foundation's executive director, and Nick Ayler, JRNY Galley Manager, joined us to discuss what you can expect at this month's event and how First Friday has a new AI section connecting artists and AI together.

First Friday celebrates the rich tapestry of art and culture in downtown Las Vegas. It's also free event and open to the public.

