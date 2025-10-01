First Friday Community Artwalk | 10/1/25

October’s First Friday Community Artwalk is back, celebrating 23 years of creativity and culture in downtown Las Vegas. Corey Fagan, Executive Director of First Friday Foundation, shares how the event highlights “One World Through Art” with local talent, interactive art, music, dance, and delicious food.

Headlining this year is Keith Harris, the current touring drummer for the Black Eyed Peas, bringing high-energy performances to the celebration. Kelly Campbell from Area15 adds that the event is a vibrant showcase of Las Vegas’ artistic diversity. Whether you’re exploring art exhibits, enjoying live performances, or immersing yourself in cultural traditions, First Friday offers a community experience that’s fun for all ages.