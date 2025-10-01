Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

First Friday Community Artwalk | 10/1/25

Marking its 23rd anniversary, First Friday Foundation invites the Las Vegas community to celebrate art, culture, and music at the October Community Artwalk.
Celebrate Creativity: First Friday October Community Artwalk
Posted

October’s First Friday Community Artwalk is back, celebrating 23 years of creativity and culture in downtown Las Vegas. Corey Fagan, Executive Director of First Friday Foundation, shares how the event highlights “One World Through Art” with local talent, interactive art, music, dance, and delicious food. 

Headlining this year is Keith Harris, the current touring drummer for the Black Eyed Peas, bringing high-energy performances to the celebration. Kelly Campbell from Area15 adds that the event is a vibrant showcase of Las Vegas’ artistic diversity. Whether you’re exploring art exhibits, enjoying live performances, or immersing yourself in cultural traditions, First Friday offers a community experience that’s fun for all ages.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo