First Friday | 9/4/26

First Friday returns in September with the theme “Revitalize,” bringing together local art, music, food and community fun. First Friday Foundation Executive Director Corey Fagan joined us alongside featured artist Lori McCoy, who shared her artistic journey and connection to the local creative community.

The event also featured a community mural project inviting attendees to leave their handprints as part of a collaborative work of art, giving Southern Nevadans another way to make their mark on the First Friday experience.

