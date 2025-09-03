First Friday | 9/3/25

The First Friday Foundation is back this September with its themed event, Sunset Sketches. Featured artist and new resident Darien Fernandez, fresh from a two-week stint at the Park West Gallery Program, will showcase his latest works and discuss his creative process. Attendees can get a close-up look at Darien’s art and hear about the inspiration behind his pieces.

Beyond the featured showcase, the foundation has a lineup of events and programs planned over the coming weeks, aimed at engaging and inspiring the local community. From gallery talks to interactive experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and get involved in. Don’t miss the chance to connect with local artists and support the vibrant Las Vegas arts scene.

