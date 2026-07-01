First Friday | 7/1/26

First Friday is back on July 3rd with a powerful theme: Liberation. Emily Fagan joined us alongside featured artist Nicole Espinoza to preview a night dedicated to the freedom art gives us — through painting, music, dance, and creative expression.

Nicole’s story comes full circle as the daughter of renowned artist Felix Espinoza, who overcame incredible challenges to build a global career painting with his mouth and foot after being born without arms and with one leg. Now Nicole honors her father’s legacy as this month’s featured artist, sharing her own journey and showing how art can be both a form of expression and a path to healing.