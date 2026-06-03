First Friday | 6/3/26

Las Vegas’ popular First Friday celebration returns June 5 with the theme “Seek & Find,” inviting the community to experience creativity in new and inspiring ways. Corey Fagan of the First Friday Foundation and featured artist Jeff Lewis joined us to preview the upcoming event and share how this month’s theme encourages attendees to discover art, inspiration, and their own creative spark throughout the evening.

Guests can expect a vibrant night filled with local artists, live entertainment, interactive experiences, food, music, and opportunities to connect with the creative energy that makes First Friday such a unique Las Vegas tradition. Organizers hope visitors leave inspired not only by the artwork they see, but also by the creative ideas and personal connections they discover along the way