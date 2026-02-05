First Friday | 2/5/26

February’s First Friday is all about “Harmony,” a theme centered on bringing the community together while celebrating local artists and small businesses. With live art, music, and interactive experiences, it’s a night designed to connect people through culture and creativity.

Sponsor Eric Roy is helping deepen that impact by providing ten free artist spaces each month, removing barriers and opening doors for emerging talent. First Friday remains a vibrant reminder of how art, community, and support can truly work in harmony.