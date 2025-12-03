First Friday| 12/3/25

First Friday is closing out 2025 with its December event themed “It’s a Wrap.” Visitors can enjoy Santa and his elves taking FREE photos with families, plus complimentary gift wrapping thanks to sponsor VAY. Guests can also shop unique local art—perfect for holiday gifts—and have purchases wrapped for free.

On the City of Las Vegas Stage, DJ Manifesto will perform alongside talented local students starting at 5 PM. Featured artist Mila May, who also designed the posters for 2026, will showcase her work and participate in the Park West Gallery residency program beginning December 10th. The event also kicks off a holiday village and Christmas Tree Lighting experience on December 14th, with opportunities to donate canned food for The Shade Tree.