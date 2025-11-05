Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Friday | 11/5/25

Corey Fagan and local artists celebrate community and creativity at this month’s First Friday event, exploring gratitude through art, music, and connection.
First Friday: Gratitude Edition
Corey Fagan, Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation, and artist Andrea Knox joined us in-studio to chat about this month’s Gratitude-themed First Friday. They discuss how the event celebrates the local arts community and the people, organizations, and experiences that inspire thankfulness. 

Attendees can expect interactive art, live music on multiple stages, and opportunities to connect with local creators. From immersive installations to vibrant performances, the Gratitude edition promises to bring the community together in celebration of creativity and appreciation.

