First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase & Signature Kitchen Suite | 10/15/25

TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant shares his top tips for simple and impactful fall home improvements — from fire safety to smart home upgrades, laundry hacks, kitchen makeovers, and financing options.
Fall home improvement tips with George Oliphant
The fall months are perfect for tackling household projects, seasonal updates, and quick makeovers, and George Oliphant is here to guide the way. As host of the Emmy-winning “George to the Rescue,” George shares essential tips for fire prevention, smart home technology, and leveling up your laundry and kitchen spaces. 

He also explains practical financing solutions to help homeowners complete their fall projects without breaking the bank. George’s expertise and passion for helping families make their homes safer, smarter, and more beautiful make this season the perfect time to get inspired and start improving.

