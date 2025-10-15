First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase & Signature Kitchen Suite | 10/15/25

The fall months are perfect for tackling household projects, seasonal updates, and quick makeovers, and George Oliphant is here to guide the way. As host of the Emmy-winning “George to the Rescue,” George shares essential tips for fire prevention, smart home technology, and leveling up your laundry and kitchen spaces.

He also explains practical financing solutions to help homeowners complete their fall projects without breaking the bank. George’s expertise and passion for helping families make their homes safer, smarter, and more beautiful make this season the perfect time to get inspired and start improving.

This segment was paid for by First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase & Signature Kitchen Suite