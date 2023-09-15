Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 9/15/23

Subaru is jumping into the electric car world with the all-new Solterra, and this fully electric SUV is now available at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 13:10:00-04

Subaru is jumping into the electric car world with the all-new Solterra, and this fully electric SUV is now available at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas. There will also be a Downward Dog Yoga event on Sunday, Sept. 17, celebrating National Service Dog Month AND National Yoga Awareness Month with a yoga and therapy dog event in support of Michael’s Angel Paws. Tickets are on sale now for $10 each, and all proceeds will go directly to Michael’s Angel Paws, a local nonprofit that trains service dogs to help people have better lives through education and compassion.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo