Filipinotown Las Vegas | 4/8/26

April is Filipino Food Month, and celebrations are in full swing across Las Vegas—including the one-year anniversary of Filipinotown Las Vegas. The milestone highlights a growing hub for Filipino culture, cuisine, and community in Southern Nevada.

Led by the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Las Vegas and creatives like Istorya, the celebration brings together food, storytelling, and cultural pride. Guests can expect authentic dishes, community connection, and a deeper appreciation for Filipino heritage. The big anniversary event takes place April 11, offering locals and visitors a chance to experience the flavors and spirit of Filipinotown firsthand.

