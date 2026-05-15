Filipino Town 5/15/26

Las Vegas’ Filipino Town is marking a major cultural milestone with its first public art installation, unveiled as part of Clark County’s Temporary Play Art Initiative. Tick Segerblom and musician Dan Santos are helping introduce “Maestro,” a large-scale interactive piece designed in partnership with LeMonde Studio.

The installation, located at Boulevard Mall, features oversized musical notes that play original audio created by Filipino artists based in Las Vegas. The project blends sound, storytelling, and visual art to celebrate the growing cultural identity of Filipino Town and spotlight local creative voices.

The unveiling takes place Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m., adding a new public art landmark to the community.

