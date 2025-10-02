Fiesta Filipino | 10/2/25

Las Vegas is ready to celebrate Filipino culture in a big way! On Saturday, October 4th, the M Resort Hotel & Casino will host Fiesta Filipino, a full-day event showcasing the rich traditions of the community. Guests can enjoy authentic Filipino cuisine, live music, and cultural performances that highlight heritage and pride.

The festival also includes a car show, offering fun for the whole family. This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as it falls during Filipino American Heritage Month and just months after Clark County officially recognized “Filipino Town” in Las Vegas. Organizers Jacqueline de Joya and Gloria Caoile invite everyone to join the festivities and honor the vibrant spirit of the Filipino community.