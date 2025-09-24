Fear Zone | 9/24/25

Get ready for spine-tingling thrills as Circus Circus Las Vegas introduces Fear Zone, the ultimate haunted experience inside The Adventuredome. This all-new, fully immersive attraction combines multiple haunted houses, themed scare zones, and live scare actors lurking around every corner. With surprises at every step, the atmosphere is designed to keep guests on edge from the moment they walk in.

The highlight of Fear Zone? A one-of-a-kind roller coaster experience in complete darkness, adding an extra layer of adrenaline to the night. Whether it’s navigating haunted mazes or braving sudden scares, visitors are guaranteed nonstop chills and screams. For those seeking the most intense Halloween adventure in Las Vegas, Fear Zone is a must.

