Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Fear Zone | 9/24/25

The Adventuredome unleashes an all-new haunted attraction with terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, live actors, and even a roller coaster in the dark.
Step Inside the Fear Zone at Circus Circus Las Vegas
Posted

Get ready for spine-tingling thrills as Circus Circus Las Vegas introduces Fear Zone, the ultimate haunted experience inside The Adventuredome. This all-new, fully immersive attraction combines multiple haunted houses, themed scare zones, and live scare actors lurking around every corner. With surprises at every step, the atmosphere is designed to keep guests on edge from the moment they walk in.

The highlight of Fear Zone? A one-of-a-kind roller coaster experience in complete darkness, adding an extra layer of adrenaline to the night. Whether it’s navigating haunted mazes or braving sudden scares, visitors are guaranteed nonstop chills and screams. For those seeking the most intense Halloween adventure in Las Vegas, Fear Zone is a must.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo