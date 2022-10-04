FBI | 9/29/22

On July 17th, 1972, the FBI enlisted its first two female agents. Fast forward 50 years and the FBI now employs thousands. JJ Snyder sits down with Assistant Division Counsel Special Agent Lauren Wheeler, and Special Agent Ruby Soto, as they celebrate and invite anyone interested to seek a career with the FBI.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 17:21:45-04
