FANTASY Las Vegas | 12/29/25

FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease is set to ring in 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve performance, delivering showgirl glamour, high-voltage choreography, and unforgettable Vegas flair.

The exclusive celebration features surprise live ticket-draw giveaways, giving audience members a chance to win official FANTASY merchandise during the show.

As the long-running revue celebrates its 26th anniversary, FANTASY debuts “Lingerie by FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease,” a new line of intimate apparel named after the dancers, alongside the release of its 2026 calendar benefiting Nevada nonprofit Project Marilyn.

The milestone year also introduces the show’s first-ever original song, “Fantasy Come True,” performed live by Lorena Peril, plus new acrobatic and musical numbers that keep this Strip favorite fresh, bold, and irresistibly seductive.