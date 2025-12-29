Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Morning Blend

Actions

FANTASY Las Vegas | 12/29/25

The iconic Las Vegas revue FANTASY welcomes 2026 with a high-energy New Year’s Eve show packed with glamour, giveaways, and exciting debuts on the Strip.
FANTASY Rings in 2026 With Its Sexiest New Year’s Eve Celebration Yet
Posted

FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease is set to ring in 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve performance, delivering showgirl glamour, high-voltage choreography, and unforgettable Vegas flair.

The exclusive celebration features surprise live ticket-draw giveaways, giving audience members a chance to win official FANTASY merchandise during the show.

As the long-running revue celebrates its 26th anniversary, FANTASY debuts “Lingerie by FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease,” a new line of intimate apparel named after the dancers, alongside the release of its 2026 calendar benefiting Nevada nonprofit Project Marilyn.

The milestone year also introduces the show’s first-ever original song, “Fantasy Come True,” performed live by Lorena Peril, plus new acrobatic and musical numbers that keep this Strip favorite fresh, bold, and irresistibly seductive.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo