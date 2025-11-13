Fan Prix AI | 11/13/25

Romain Grosjean, former Formula 1 standout and current IndyCar driver, is bringing fans closer than ever with his new AI Experience. Dubbed “Garage 28,” the interactive platform lets users chat with a virtual Grosjean, asking questions about his racing career, F1 insights, and even his favorite track moments.

Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or just curious about life behind the wheel, the AI Experience makes it feel like Grosjean is right there with you. The platform uses cutting-edge technology to respond naturally, giving fans an immersive, personalized experience — no pit pass required. If you can’t attend Fan Prix at Resorts World in person, this is your chance to get up close with a racing legend from anywhere.