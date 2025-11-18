Fan Prix | 11/18/25

Las Vegas is revving up for its newest motorsports event, Fan Prix 2025, taking place November 20–22 at the Complex at Resorts World. Fans can expect a high-octane weekend packed with racing exhibitions, interactive experiences, and the chance to see professional drivers up close.

Shawn Garrity, CEO of Circle, shares how the event was designed to bring the excitement of motorsports to the city, with key partners joining to create a memorable fan experience. From live demonstrations to family-friendly activities, Fan Prix promises something for every motorsports enthusiast.

With plans for expansion, this could be the first of many cities hosting the ultimate motorsports fan celebration.