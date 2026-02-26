Fairways Fore Airways| 2/26/26

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back and UNLV Rebels football standout Ickey Woods joined us to talk about the Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament, benefiting the Jovante Woods Foundation. The event honors his son, Jovante Woods, who tragically passed away following an asthma attack. The tournament raises critical funds for asthma research with one powerful goal: ensuring no other child suffers the same fate.

Participants are invited to hit the course for a chance to golf alongside well-known professional athletes while supporting a life-saving cause. Beyond tournament play, the weekend also includes special events like pairing parties and mix-and-mingle gatherings, bringing the community together to remember Jovante and drive awareness for asthma education and research.