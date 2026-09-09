F1 Grand Prix Plaza | 9/9/26

What does it take to pull off the perfect overtake? Silvia Bellot, Vice President of Sporting and Race Operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., joined us to break down the strategy, timing and skill behind making a move on the track at F1 DRIVE at Grand Prix Plaza.

F1 DRIVE gives fans the chance to put their racing skills to the test on a high-tech karting track inspired by Formula 1. Silvia explained what makes the experience unique, how drivers can set themselves up for a successful overtake and which skills can make the difference between making a pass and getting passed.