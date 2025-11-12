Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
F1 Arcade | 11/12/25

The F1 Arcade at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is now open, offering high-speed fun for fans of all ages. Experience adrenaline-pumping races, watch parties, and immersive experiences year-round.
F1 Arcade Brings Racing Thrills to Caesars Palace
Las Vegas just got a new hotspot for racing fans! F1 Arcade has officially opened at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, delivering an electrifying Formula 1 experience for visitors and locals alike. Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art racing simulators, high-energy watch parties during race weeks, and a venue designed for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The arcade also features a full menu of food and beverage options, making it a perfect destination for friends, families, and racing enthusiasts. Whether you’re a die-hard F1 fan or just looking for an adrenaline rush, F1 Arcade combines excitement, entertainment, and immersive racing action in one dynamic location.

