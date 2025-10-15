F1 Arcade | 10/15/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LP O’Brien, Global Creative Director of Beverage at F1 Arcade, joins us to showcase signature cocktails and give a sneak peek of Las Vegas’ largest F1 Arcade destination at The Forum Shops.
F1 Arcade Launches in Las Vegas with Exclusive Cocktail Demo
Las Vegas, get ready for a high-octane experience! F1 Arcade is opening Friday, October 17 at The Forum Shops, and guests can book their experience now. LP O’Brien, Netflix Drink Masters winner and F1 Arcade’s beverage director, brought her expertise to our studio to demo one of the venue’s signature cocktails.

This flagship location in the U.S. is the largest in the portfolio, spanning 21,000 square feet with 87 state-of-the-art simulators, expansive food and beverage areas, and even a local Grand Prix for a truly unique experience. Don’t miss your chance to see the action, sip expertly crafted cocktails, and immerse yourself in the ultimate F1 Arcade adventure!

