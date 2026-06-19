F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Juneteenth Festival | 6/19/26

Las Vegas families are invited to celebrate freedom, culture, and community at the 4th Annual F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Juneteenth Festival, happening June 19 at Craig Ranch Park. The annual event continues to grow as a major community gathering, honoring the significance of Juneteenth while creating a space for education, entertainment, and togetherness. Organizers say the festival is designed to be a celebration for all ages, bringing people together through music, food, and culture.

This year’s event will feature food trucks, cultural vendors, live entertainment, performances, and appearances from KCEP-FM POWER 88.1 personalities including DJ Ambeezy and NotAboiDJ. Festivalgoers can also enjoy sets from local artists, a performance by nationally recognized rapper Twista, and a fireworks finale to close out the night. Organizers say the festival is about celebrating freedom while highlighting the strength and unity of the community.