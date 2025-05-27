EZ Kayak | 5/27/25

EZ Kayak is a community-driven program created to share the magic of kayaking with kids ages 5–16—especially those with special needs. Inspired by their son Ezekiel, who has autism and finds peace on the water, the founders designed a welcoming, inclusive experience for all families.

From May 18 to September 30, kids can join in on two exciting outdoor adventures—Nature Navigators and Explorer’s Challenge—at scenic Willow Beach, just 45 minutes from Las Vegas. The experience includes certified guides, all necessary gear, snacks, and even adaptive kayak seating for children with mobility needs.

Best of all, 25% of proceeds go directly to local nonprofits. Bookings opened April 15, so it’s the perfect time to plan your summer paddle!

