Experience Suspense and Prime Rib For St. Patty's | 3/11/26

This St. Patrick’s Day, Lawry's The Prime Rib is serving up suspense alongside its famous prime rib with a special murder mystery dinner event called Music Can Be MURDER. Produced by A Touch of Mystery, the interactive evening invites guests to become detectives as actors perform scenes and drop clues between dinner courses.

The experience marks the 20th anniversary of these popular mystery dinners, blending live theater with Lawry’s classic hospitality. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal starting with the famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad, followed by a choice of roasted prime rib, salmon, or a vegetarian entrée, and finishing with dessert. As the mystery unfolds, diners gather clues and try to solve the case before the final reveal.